Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $851,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

