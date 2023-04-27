Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

