Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 35,445 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

