Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $1.28 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 623,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.