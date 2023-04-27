Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,470.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FENY opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

