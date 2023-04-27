Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 195 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $365.00 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $369.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day moving average of $330.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.