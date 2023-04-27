Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 428 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMM opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

