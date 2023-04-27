Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

