Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Welltower were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 932,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,359,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

