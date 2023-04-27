Glassman Wealth Services Buys 175 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

