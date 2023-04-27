Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

