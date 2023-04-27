Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

