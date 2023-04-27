Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 628,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

