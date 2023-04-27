Glassman Wealth Services Sells 701 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

