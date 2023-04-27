Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $41,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 73,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,734. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $522.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

