Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Trading Down 1.6%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. 10,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

