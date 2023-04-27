Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 344,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 516,008 shares in the company, valued at $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.