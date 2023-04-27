Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 344,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.
Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance
In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.45 per share, with a total value of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 516,008 shares in the company, valued at $24,484,579.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
