Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 259.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Gratomic stock remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,064. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

