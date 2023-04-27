Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 259.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of Gratomic stock remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,064. Gratomic has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Gratomic Company Profile
