Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 8,486,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

