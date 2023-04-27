Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 6%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 62,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 216,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Grindr Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindr stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

