Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $14,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $12,452,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $7,706,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

