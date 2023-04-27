GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 8,850 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

