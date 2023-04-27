GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GSK has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. 2,658,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,527. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.