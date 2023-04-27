GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
GSK has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
GSK Stock Up 0.2 %
GSK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. 2,658,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,527. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.