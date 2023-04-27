Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHPGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %

OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

