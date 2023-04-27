Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.17 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $289,035.46 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

