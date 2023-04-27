GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $303,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

