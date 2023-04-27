GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VB opened at $182.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $189.80.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
