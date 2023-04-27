GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.38 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.