GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $165.20.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

