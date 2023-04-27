H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,260.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About H2O Innovation

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.