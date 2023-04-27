Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Trading Down 5%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hammerhead Energy Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading
