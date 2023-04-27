Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

HWCPZ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

