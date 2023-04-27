Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.58

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 12917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

