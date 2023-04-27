Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,192,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,625 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $36.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

