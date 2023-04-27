Hartline Investment Corp Sells 493 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Tesla stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

