Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

