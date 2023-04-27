HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 10.4% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $13,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 558,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

