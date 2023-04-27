Head-To-Head Contrast: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 26.19% 17.63% 1.15% Sierra Bancorp 21.29% 11.70% 1.00%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chemung Financial and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $102.91 million 1.83 $28.78 million $6.21 6.43 Sierra Bancorp $152.59 million 1.64 $33.66 million $2.23 7.38

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage. The company was founded by James C. Holly in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

