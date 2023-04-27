Head-To-Head Survey: Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crane NXT and Barnes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barnes Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Barnes Group has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Dividends

Profitability

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnes Group pays out 256.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Crane NXT and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Barnes Group 1.07% 7.62% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane NXT and Barnes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.80 $401.10 million $7.55 6.29 Barnes Group $1.26 billion 1.66 $13.48 million $0.25 165.64

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes Group. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Barnes Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment is involved in the original equipment manufacturing business, maintenance repair and overhaul services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.

