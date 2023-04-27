HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $774.42 million, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in HealthStream by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

