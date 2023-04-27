Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965 billion to $2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE traded up $16.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,778. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $221.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.