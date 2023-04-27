Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 5.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.04. 185,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,463,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

