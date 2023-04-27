Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,137 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $378.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.39.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

