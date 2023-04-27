Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 3,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $14,027,950 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $665.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

