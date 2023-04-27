Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,741,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

