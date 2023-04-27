Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 5,040 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

