Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

