Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 237.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

