Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $548,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

