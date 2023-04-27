Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SLM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

